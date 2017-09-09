Surprising finds in USPS report, Legends of Hollywood series in jeopardy: Week’s Most Read

A new report from the United States Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General, published Sept. 11, provides some surprising data about consumers’ use of the nation’s 30,000 post offices. Our summary of the surprising report was the most read story this

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Unissued French colonial airmail stamp offers great bang for your buck: The stamp is popular with collectors of religion on stamps as well as French colonies and India collectors.

4. Picture book ‘The Snowy Day’ celebrated on stamps: Published in 1962, The Snowy Day won the Randolph Caldecott Medal the following year for the most distinguished picture book for children.

3. Newest ‘Fakes Forgeries Experts’ volume assembles 16 scholarly articles: FFE editor Vincent Schouberechts has assembled 16 scholarly articles touching on recent discoveries in the world of philatelic forgeries.

2. Twenty and done? USPS refuses to comment on future of Legends of Hollywood series: The Legends of Hollywood series began in 1995 with the issuance of the 32¢ Marilyn Monroe stamp. The series’ future is uncertain.

1. Surprising conclusion of new USPS inspector general report: ‘billions served’ at nation’s post offices: The new report says there are far more people visiting the nation’s 30,000 post offices than the Postal Service’s official estimates indicate.

