Sweden’s post office to offer exclusive for Stockholmia show

Sweden’s post office will issue a special “Stockholmia 2019” version of its souvenir sheet for the 50th anniversary of the manned moon landing souvenir sheet. It will be available exclusively at the exhibition.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

If you are one of the collectors planning to attend Stockholmia 2019, it is likely your arrangements have already been made.

The international show will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Philatelic Society London. It will be held May 29-June 2 at the Waterfront Congress Centre in Stockholm, Sweden.

Linn’s gives a sneak peek at one of Stockholm’s hidden gems — the Postmuseum — in an article by Jeff Stage in the May 20 issue. I find it important to highlight this postal museum because of the treasure trove contained in its library and archive; it has more than 60,000 books and journals.

The museum has an English version of its website, www.postmuseum.se/en, and, if you are interested in research, you can contact the museum.

If it’s souvenirs you’re looking for, PostNord Sweden is creating a special version of its souvenir sheet for the 50th anniversary of the manned moon landing.

“During Stockholmia 2019 PostNord will be offering two exclusive products: a memorial letter titled ‘Rymden i focus’ (Focus on Space) and a Stockholmia 2019 special minisheet,” Jesper Tveden of the PostNord stamps team told Linn’s in an email. “Both products will be exclusively sold at the Stockholmia exhibition (29th May-2nd June).”

The basic souvenir sheet was issued May 9. The special sheet for the show has “Stockholmia 2019” printed in the upper right corner. PostNord is not sharing the print quantity of the sheet.

The souvenir sheet includes three stamps, two of which show photographs taken with a Swedish-manufactured Hasselblad camera. PostNord said, “A Hasselblad camera was used for all the moon landings between 1969 and 1972, capturing images of the moon — and also the earth — as we had never seen them before.”

Gustav Martensson designed the souvenir sheet. It was printed in four-color offset on gummed paper.

Lastly, Stockholmia is selling two exhibition catalogs, one for the exhibits and the other for the library. Both are available in softcover and hardcover versions. Details are found on the show website.

Additional information on Stockholmia 2019, including a complete list of the dealers, can be found online at www.stockholmia2019.se.

