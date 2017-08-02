World Stamps
Swiss stamp for papal visit
By Denise McCarty
Swiss Post issued a stamp June 21 to commemorate Pope Francis’ first visit to Switzerland.
Swiss Post announced the stamp June 20, the day before the pope’s one-day visit to Geneva in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches.
The 1-franc stamp combines two photographs: one of the pope waving; and the second of Jet d’Eau fountain, a Geneva landmark.
For ordering information, visit the Swiss Post web shop at www.postshop.ch/en.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction