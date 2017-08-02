World Stamps

Swiss stamp for papal visit

Apr 28, 2021, 8 PM
Swiss Post commemorated Pope Francis’ June 21 visit to Geneva with a new stamp announced the day before.

By Denise McCarty 

Swiss Post issued a stamp June 21 to commemorate Pope Francis’ first visit to Switzerland.

Swiss Post announced the stamp June 20, the day before the pope’s one-day visit to Geneva in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches.

The 1-franc stamp combines two photographs: one of the pope waving; and the second of Jet d’Eau fountain, a Geneva landmark.

For ordering information, visit the Swiss Post web shop at www.postshop.ch/en.

