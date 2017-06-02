Switzerland adds an extra dimension to its Christmas Carols stamps

Switzerland’s Christmas stamps representing four carols can be scanned to experience the songs audibly and visually. The stamps were issued Nov. 15.

By Denise McCarty

The United States Postal Service and other postal administrations are featuring carols on the designs of this year's Christmas stamps. Swiss Post is taking this one step further by letting you hear the songs as well. The four stamps were issued Nov. 15.

The new-issue announcement from Swiss Post said, “The stamp motifs drawn by Berne designer and musician Boris Pilleri not only set the Christmas mood visually, but also sound Christmassy: if you scan the stamps with the Post-App, you can watch a magical festive video whilst enjoying some atmospheric Christmas music.”

The 85-centime stamp representing Silent Night shows a snowman getting ready to deliver a gift by sled on a starry night. A lantern helps light his way.

For Jingle Bells, the 1-franc stamp pictures three small bells and a green Christmas ornament with a map of the world on it.

On the 1.50fr stamp featuring We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Santa Claus’ cell phone lights up his face while a shooting star lights up the night sky.

Snow falls on and around a stop light on the 2fr stamp representing Snow Falls Softly at Night.

Joh. Enschede of the Netherlands printed these self-adhesive stamps by offset in sheets of 10.

Visit the Swiss Post’s online shop for more information.