Switzerland issues two Lego stamps showing chalet, cow

Nov 26, 2022

By Jay Bigalke

Swiss Post recently issued two stamps celebrating the 90th anniversary of the toy building-brick company the Lego Group.

The two stamps issued by Swiss Post on Nov. 10 depict a brick-built chalet on the 90-franc denomination and a cow on the 1.10fr.

Swiss Post said in the 4/2022 issue of its new-issue publication Focus on Stamps: “Two truly Swiss designs were created especially for the stamps — and exclusively for Switzerland. With its choice for the two designs, ‘Cow’ and ‘Chalet,’ the LEGO Group picked two rural themes that evoke a sense of home for many Swiss people.”

Lego enthusiasts may notice that sets or kits don’t exist for the subjects of the two stamp designs. Swiss Post addresses this in its publication: “The designs, crafted specifically for these stamps, can even be reproduced with actual bricks. But don’t expect to find any instructions. Everyone can give free rein to their creativity!”

The Lego Group designed the stamps. They were printed in panes of 10 by four-color offset by Gutenberg AG of Liechtenstein. The self-adhesive stamp sheets both have die-cut stickers in the selvage.

The first-day postmark features an outline of a 2-by-2 Lego brick, and the cacheted first-day cover shows a yellow and brown hot air balloon with the Swiss flag built from Lego bricks.

