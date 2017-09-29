Switzerland’s national day, Grandpa’s mixture: Inside Linn’s

May 2, 2021, 3 PM

A quarter of the Swiss cross shows on each stamp in this block of four issued by Switzerland in 1992. Each stamp has “700” with the word “years” in one of the four national languages: German (upper left), Romansch (upper right), French (lower left), and I

By Donna Houseman

The Oct. 30 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Oct. 16. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Oct. 14. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.

Switzerland’s version of the Fourth of July is celebrated Aug. 1

Both the United States and Switzerland fly their flags proudly on their respective national days. In his Switzerland Stamp Scene column, Richard T. Hall tells how the celebration similarities stop there and how Switzerland’s festivities are reflected on its stamps.

‘Grandpa’s collection’ of worldwide stamps brings winning results

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture titled “Grandpa’s collection” and reports that the mixture brought winning results. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.

Collectors’ Forum encourages collectors to exchange and share information

A Linn’s reader submitted a question to Collectors’ Forum seeking identification of what appears to be a Middle Eastern stamp featuring a sailing vessel, with inscriptions in French and Arabic. What is this curious stamp that can’t be found in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue? To find out, read this week’s Collectors’ Forum.

