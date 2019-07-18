Taiwan’s 1954 Silo Bridge set in strong demand

Oct 16, 2019, 11 AM

The Republic of China (Taiwan) 1954 Silo Highway Bridge set of four stamps (Scott 1092-1095) is in demand in unused no gum condition as issued and is a good buy in the $250-to-$350 price range.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In general, the market for the stamps of Taiwan is not as strong as the one for the stamps of the People’s Republic of China. However, Taiwan’s early issues from 1949 to the mid-1950s are scarce and in strong demand.

On Jan. 28, 1954, Taiwan issued a set of four Silo Highway Bridge stamps (Scott 1092-1095). The set commemorates the first anniversary of the bridge’s opening. More than a mile long, the bridge crosses the Zhuoshui River.

The stamps (40¢, $1.60, $3.50 and $5) were issued on unwatermarked paper without gum. The 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set in unused no gum condition as issued at $370 and in used condition at $36.50.

We tipped this set in used condition in the Oct. 7, 2013, Linn’s. This time, we are tipping the set in unused no-gum condition as issued. The set is a great buy in the $250-to-$350 price range.

Most Taiwan stamps from this period were issued without gum. You can confidently buy these stamps with hinge marks or hinge remnants.

If stamps have marks or remnants, we suggest that you give them a quick, careful soak in cold water, as many collectors have a bias against hinging even on stamps that were issued without gum. Some people claim that they can tell that the stamps have been soaked, but we find that claim highly doubtful.

