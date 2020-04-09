Teachers, students in spotlight for May cartoon caption contest

Apr 26, 2020, 8 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for May is the 1957 3¢ stamp honoring the teachers of America. Entries must be received by May 22 for a chance to win a prize. The rules are in the accompanying article.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The 1957 3¢ stamp honoring the teachers of America (Scott 1093) will serve as our cartoon caption contest stamp for May.

The design gives us the opportunity to consider the effects of this school year, which has been canceled in many states, from the perspective of both teachers and students.

I usually ask for humorous entries in these monthly contests, but because of the gravity of today’s situation, entries may reach into a reflective realm.

I am making another change with this contest. Instead of prizes for the best philatelic and nonphilatelic lines, prizes will be offered for the best line from the teacher’s perspective and the best line from the students’ view.

Put yourself in one of those roles portrayed on the stamp, and tell me what you think the teacher or the students might be thinking or saying about the issues we face today, the stamp, stamp collecting, postal policies, politics or anything else that appeals to you.

You can enter both parts of the contest, but please be clear about which one (teacher or students) you are using.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best teacher line and one for the best student line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than May 22.

