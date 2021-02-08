Tech symbols featured on Knoxpex 2021 show cancel

Feb 16, 2021, 1 PM

Tiny technology images we see every day are shown on this Knoxville, Tenn., pictorial postmark for Knoxpex 2021.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Knoxville Philatelic Society’s Knoxpex 2021 show cancel embodies a “Celebrating American Innovation” theme with familiar technology symbols such as a Wi-Fi icon.

The theme borrows from the August 2020 United States Postal Service stamp release of the same name.

The pane of 20 nondenominated (55¢) Innovations forever stamps (Scott 5514-5518) features five different designs each representing an area in which Americans have made significant contributions: computing, biomedicine, genome sequencing, robotics and solar technology.

Knoxpex 2021 will take place March 6-7 at the Rothchild Catering and Convention Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The show offers both on-site and virtual activities. The in-person component includes a 13-dealer bourse, commemorative cachet and USPS pictorial cancel, a beginning collectors area, and hourly door prizes. Virtual show highlights include online exhibits and philatelic talks.

For more information, head to the Knoxpex website.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: KNOXPEX Station, Postmaster, 1237 E. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37950-9998, March 6.

