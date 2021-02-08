Postal Updates
Tech symbols featured on Knoxpex 2021 show cancel
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Knoxville Philatelic Society’s Knoxpex 2021 show cancel embodies a “Celebrating American Innovation” theme with familiar technology symbols such as a Wi-Fi icon.
The theme borrows from the August 2020 United States Postal Service stamp release of the same name.
The pane of 20 nondenominated (55¢) Innovations forever stamps (Scott 5514-5518) features five different designs each representing an area in which Americans have made significant contributions: computing, biomedicine, genome sequencing, robotics and solar technology.
Knoxpex 2021 will take place March 6-7 at the Rothchild Catering and Convention Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
The show offers both on-site and virtual activities. The in-person component includes a 13-dealer bourse, commemorative cachet and USPS pictorial cancel, a beginning collectors area, and hourly door prizes. Virtual show highlights include online exhibits and philatelic talks.
For more information, head to the Knoxpex website.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: KNOXPEX Station, Postmaster, 1237 E. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37950-9998, March 6.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsFeb 16, 2021, 4 PM
An update on stamp dealer ads on stock cards
-
US StampsFeb 15, 2021, 4 PM
Creativity with Garden Beauty first-day location selection noticed
-
US StampsFeb 15, 2021, 3 PM
New U.S. Garden Beauty set continues floral offerings
-
World StampsFeb 12, 2021, 7 PM
March 25-27 virtual Stampex show open for registration