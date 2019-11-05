Teddy bear on next Holiday USPS kiosk postage label

Oct 7, 2020, 3 PM

Preliminary artwork for the 2020 holiday computer-vended postage label from the United States Postal Service shows an image from one of the Holiday Delights forever stamps issued Sept. 24.

By Jay Bigalke

The United States Postal Service will offer an image of a teddy bear in a stocking on its vended postage label for the Christmas holiday season.

Preliminary artwork seen by Linn’s Stamp News shows an image from one of the four Holiday Delights forever stamps issued Sept. 24 in a double-sided pane of 20.

In the artwork for the postage label, the image of the teddy bear in a stocking from the postage stamp was tilted to the left, and a green dashed border was added around the design.

The postage labels are dispensed at self-service kiosks installed in many post offices across the country. Post offices tend to load the preprinted holiday postage labels at different times.

Postal Service spokesman Roy Betts told Linn’s that use of the labels in machines nationwide would start on Nov. 15.

The Postal Service created its first full-color holiday-themed vended postage labels in 2012. With the exception of 2019, they have been issued annually sometime between mid-October and early November.

Collectors interested in obtaining the new vended postage label can look online for a post office location that has a self-service kiosk installed.

Visit the USPS website and under Location Types, click the down arrow and select Self-Service Kiosks from the drop-down menu, enter a city and state (or ZIP code), select a distance radius for your search and click on the search button.

The postage labels vended by the kiosks are listed as computer-vended postage stamps in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

