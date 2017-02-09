10¢ Red Pears among new U.S. stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers

May 2, 2021, 7 PM

The 10¢ Red Pears stamp that made its official debut March 23 is one of a small number of United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers this month.

By Colin Sallee

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The latest crop of new U.S. stamps to get Scott numbers are the 10¢ Red Pears stamp, the 10 WPA (Works Progress Administration) Posters booklet stamps, and the Mississippi Statehood stamp.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your May batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5178 10c Red Pears, serpentine die cut 11¼x11

5180 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – See America Welcome to Montana

5181 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Work Pays America

5182 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Field Day

5183 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Discover Puerto Rico

5184 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – City of New York Municipal Airports

5185 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Foreign Trade Zone

5186 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Visit the Zoo

5187 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Work with Care

5188 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – The National Parks Preserve Wild Life

5189 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Hiking

a. Block of 10, #5180-5189

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5180-5189

5190 Mississippi Statehood, 200th Anniv.

Interested in purchasing Scott catalogs? Visit AmosAdvantage.com.

And be sure to like the Scott Catalogue Facebook page.

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the May 15, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.