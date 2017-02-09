US Stamps
10¢ Red Pears among new U.S. stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers
By Colin Sallee
Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
The latest crop of new U.S. stamps to get Scott numbers are the 10¢ Red Pears stamp, the 10 WPA (Works Progress Administration) Posters booklet stamps, and the Mississippi Statehood stamp.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Enough explaining. Here is your May batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:
United States
5178 10c Red Pears, serpentine die cut 11¼x11
5180 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – See America Welcome to Montana
5181 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Work Pays America
5182 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Field Day
5183 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Discover Puerto Rico
5184 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – City of New York Municipal Airports
5185 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Foreign Trade Zone
5186 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Visit the Zoo
5187 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Work with Care
5188 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – The National Parks Preserve Wild Life
5189 (49c) WPA Poster booklet stamp – Hiking
a. Block of 10, #5180-5189
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5180-5189
5190 Mississippi Statehood, 200th Anniv.
All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the May 15, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
