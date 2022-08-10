The 4¢ brown Grant stamp is a good buy

Sep 7, 2022, 8 AM

The United States 1903 4¢ brown Ulysses S. Grant stamp is a good buy at 80 percent to 90 percent of Scott catalog value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Classic U.S. stamps are a perennial favorite with collectors. The classic designs, finely detailed engraving and historic subjects are what first drew many collectors to the hobby.

The 1902-03 definitive series featuring portraits of famous American statesmen and military leaders offers many challenges and rewards. Look for the 4¢ brown Ulysses S. Grant stamp (Scott 303) issued in February 1903.

As a junior army officer, Grant was breveted twice for bravery and initiative in the Mexican-American War.

Eventually taking command of the floundering Union forces in the Civil War, Grant led the North to victory and was the first American soldier to attain the rank of general of the Army (five stars). To date, only eight men have achieved that rank.

After the war, Grant was elected as the 18th president of the United States, serving two terms from 1869 to 1877.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the 4¢ brown Grant stamp at $55 in unused, hinged condition and $140 in mint, never-hinged condition.

Shades listed and valued are dark brown, yellow brown, orange brown and red brown.

The stamp is a good buy in very fine grade at 80 percent to 90 percent of Scott catalog value.

