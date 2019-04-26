World Stamps
The case of Saudi Arabia Scott L186: Inside Linn’s
By Charles Snee
The June 24 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, June 10. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, June 8. Here are three stories you won’t want to miss.
The case of Saudi Arabia Scott L186
Ghassan Riachi, in this month’s Middle East Stamps column, takes a closer look at the 1925 Hejaz 10-piaster King Ali stamp without overprint. In fact, this is the only stamp in the King Ali issue without an overprint. His explanation is both entertaining and illuminating.
Consular Service envelopes in postal stationery journal
In Journal Entries, Linn’s editor Michael Baadke takes you on a tour of the May-June issue of Postal Stationery, the official journal of the United Postal Stationery society. He focuses on an article detailing the United States 1992 Consular Service Bicentennial stamped envelope.
Mixture serves up desirable worldwide stamps
In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI sifts through half of a packet of 100 worldwide stamps. Enjoy the full review in this issue.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction