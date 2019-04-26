The case of Saudi Arabia Scott L186: Inside Linn’s

Jun 7, 2019, 9 AM

The 10pi red and green basic stamp is the only denomination from the Saudi Arabia King Ali issue stamp set that is listed in the Scott catalog without an overprint. Learn why in this month's Middle East Stamps column.

By Charles Snee

The June 24 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, June 10. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, June 8. Here are three stories you won’t want to miss.

The case of Saudi Arabia Scott L186

Ghassan Riachi, in this month’s Middle East Stamps column, takes a closer look at the 1925 Hejaz 10-piaster King Ali stamp without overprint. In fact, this is the only stamp in the King Ali issue without an overprint. His explanation is both entertaining and illuminating.

Consular Service envelopes in postal stationery journal

In Journal Entries, Linn’s editor Michael Baadke takes you on a tour of the May-June issue of Postal Stationery, the official journal of the United Postal Stationery society. He focuses on an article detailing the United States 1992 Consular Service Bicentennial stamped envelope.

Mixture serves up desirable worldwide stamps

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI sifts through half of a packet of 100 worldwide stamps. Enjoy the full review in this issue.

