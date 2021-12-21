US Stamps
The end of reporting on earliest-known uses of Christmas seals issued from 1907 through 1935
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
For the second straight year, I have received no new reports of earliest-known uses (EKUs) of United States Christmas seals tied to covers by a cancellation.
I began the search for these EKUs more than 20 years ago, and November dates of availability to the public have been established for almost all U.S. Christmas seals issued from 1908 through 1935.
One year, 1933, even has an EKU in October as can be seen in the list below.
|
Earliest-known uses for U.S. Christmas seals 1907-35
|
1907-I
|
Dec. 7
|
1907-II
|
Dec. 23
|
1908
|
Nov. 23
|
1909
|
Nov. 19
|
1910
|
Nov. 23
|
1911
|
Nov. 24
|
1912
|
Nov. 26
|
1913
|
Nov. 11
|
1914
|
Nov. 26
|
1915
|
Nov. 22
|
1916
|
Nov. 27
|
1917
|
Oct. 23
|
1918
|
Dec. 2
|
1919
|
Nov. 28
|
1920
|
Nov. 16
|
1921
|
Nov. 23
|
1922
|
Nov. 20
|
1923
|
Nov. 16
|
1924
|
Nov. 20
|
1925
|
Nov. 9
|
1926
|
Nov. 27
|
1927
|
Nov. 18
|
1928
|
Nov. 15
|
1929
|
Nov. 29
|
1930
|
Nov. 13
|
1931
|
Nov. 17
|
1932
|
Nov. 4
|
1933
|
Oct. 19
|
1934
|
Nov. 16
|
1935
|
Nov. 3
I appreciate the cooperation of many Linn’s readers over the years, but especially that of Lou Caprario and George Painter of the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society, who seemed to come up with new EKUs almost every year.
But it looks like we have found the great majority of the earliest examples that exist, so I think it is probably time to retire this feature.
The reason that the list of Christmas seal EKUs stops with 1935 is that from 1936 onward there were formal first days. This is not to say that earlier uses can’t be found. A few do exist, but they are curiosities and are not as significant as those from earlier years.
If you do find a tied use earlier than a date shown in the table, please drop me a note with an image by email at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.
