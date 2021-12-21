US Stamps

The end of reporting on earliest-known uses of Christmas seals issued from 1907 through 1935

Dec 20, 2022, 8 AM
The earliest-known use of the United States 1920 Christmas seal is Nov. 20, 1920.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

For the second straight year, I have received no new reports of earliest-known uses (EKUs) of United States Christmas seals tied to covers by a cancellation.

I began the search for these EKUs more than 20 years ago, and November dates of availability to the public have been established for almost all U.S. Christmas seals issued from 1908 through 1935.

One year, 1933, even has an EKU in October as can be seen in the list below.

Earliest-known uses for U.S. Christmas seals 1907-35

1907-I

Dec. 7

1907-II

Dec. 23

1908

Nov. 23

1909

Nov. 19

1910

Nov. 23

1911

Nov. 24

1912

Nov. 26

1913

Nov. 11

1914

Nov. 26

1915

Nov. 22

1916

Nov. 27

1917

Oct. 23

1918

Dec. 2

1919

Nov. 28

1920

Nov. 16

1921

Nov. 23

1922

Nov. 20

1923

Nov. 16

1924

Nov. 20

1925

Nov. 9

1926

Nov. 27

1927

Nov. 18

1928

Nov. 15

1929

Nov. 29

1930

Nov. 13

1931

Nov. 17

1932

Nov. 4

1933

Oct. 19

1934

Nov. 16

1935

Nov. 3

I appreciate the cooperation of many Linn’s readers over the years, but especially that of Lou Caprario and George Painter of the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society, who seemed to come up with new EKUs almost every year.

But it looks like we have found the great majority of the earliest examples that exist, so I think it is probably time to retire this feature.

The reason that the list of Christmas seal EKUs stops with 1935 is that from 1936 onward there were formal first days. This is not to say that earlier uses can’t be found. A few do exist, but they are curiosities and are not as significant as those from earlier years.

If you do find a tied use earlier than a date shown in the table, please drop me a note with an image by email at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.

