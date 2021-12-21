The end of reporting on earliest-known uses of Christmas seals issued from 1907 through 1935

Dec 20, 2022, 8 AM

The earliest-known use of the United States 1920 Christmas seal is Nov. 20, 1920.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

For the second straight year, I have received no new reports of earliest-known uses (EKUs) of United States Christmas seals tied to covers by a cancellation.

I began the search for these EKUs more than 20 years ago, and November dates of availability to the public have been established for almost all U.S. Christmas seals issued from 1908 through 1935.

One year, 1933, even has an EKU in October as can be seen in the list below.

Earliest-known uses for U.S. Christmas seals 1907-35 1907-I Dec. 7 1907-II Dec. 23 1908 Nov. 23 1909 Nov. 19 1910 Nov. 23 1911 Nov. 24 1912 Nov. 26 1913 Nov. 11 1914 Nov. 26 1915 Nov. 22 1916 Nov. 27 1917 Oct. 23 1918 Dec. 2 1919 Nov. 28 1920 Nov. 16 1921 Nov. 23 1922 Nov. 20 1923 Nov. 16 1924 Nov. 20 1925 Nov. 9 1926 Nov. 27 1927 Nov. 18 1928 Nov. 15 1929 Nov. 29 1930 Nov. 13 1931 Nov. 17 1932 Nov. 4 1933 Oct. 19 1934 Nov. 16 1935 Nov. 3

I appreciate the cooperation of many Linn’s readers over the years, but especially that of Lou Caprario and George Painter of the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society, who seemed to come up with new EKUs almost every year.

But it looks like we have found the great majority of the earliest examples that exist, so I think it is probably time to retire this feature.

The reason that the list of Christmas seal EKUs stops with 1935 is that from 1936 onward there were formal first days. This is not to say that earlier uses can’t be found. A few do exist, but they are curiosities and are not as significant as those from earlier years.

If you do find a tied use earlier than a date shown in the table, please drop me a note with an image by email at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter