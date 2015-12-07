World Stamps
The Falklands honor former post office
By Linn’s Staff
The Falkland Islands issued four stamps Nov. 28 commemorating the 100th anniversary of its oldest remaining post office building.
Now known as the Old Post Office House, it was built at Fox Bay on West Falkland in 1918 for a wireless operator who also was the postmaster. The house included a post office until the 1980s; it was transformed into a postal museum in 2015.
The £1.22 high value of the set shows the Old Post Office and Museum and also depicts a postmark from Fox Bay with the issue date of the new commemoratives.
The other stamps are denominated 31p, 76p and £1.01. For more information, visit the website of Falklands Post Service Ltd.
