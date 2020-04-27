The hardest stamp to find in Scenic American Landscapes series

Aug 18, 2020, 2 PM

The most difficult stamp to find in the Scenic American Landscapes airmail series is the 2012 85¢ stamp showing Glacier National Park in Montana (Scott C149).

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Scenic American Landscapes series of airmail stamps was launched May 12, 1999, with a 48¢ stamp picturing Niagara Falls (Scott C133).

While the stamps in this series lack an airmail inscription, their intended use is indicated by a small silhouette of an airplane in the design.

This series is very popular with most U.S. stamp collectors. To date there have been 18 stamps in the series, the last issued in 2012.

On Jan. 19, 2012, the U.S. Postal Service issued the 85¢ airmail stamp featuring Glacier National Park in Montana (Scott C149).

The stamp was designed by Ethel Kessler and printed by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd. in panes of 20. This self-adhesive stamp has gauge 10¾ serpentine die cuts.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint never-hinged single stamp at $1.75 and a mint pane of 20 at $35.

This is the most difficult stamp in the series to find in the aftermarket. Expect to pay at least $1.50 for a single mint stamp and about $30 for the mint pane of 20.

