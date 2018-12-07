The innovation that changed U.S. stamps forever: Inside Linn’s

Mar 1, 2019, 9 AM

By Molly Goad

The March 18 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, March 4. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, March 2. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

The innovation that changed U.S. stamps forever

The story of U.S. self-adhesive stamps — or pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) stamps — began with the well-documented failure of an experimental Christmas stamp 15 years earlier.

Saudi Arabia’s Medina commemorative issue of 1925

Hejaz Railway Tax stamps were surcharged and overprinted by Nejdi authorities to commemorate the capture of Medina. Columnist Ghassan Riachi shares the details in Middle East Stamps.

Postal reform in Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s first issue presents opportunities to form specialized collections. See Unveiling Classic Stamps by Sergio Sismondo to learn more about these tiny works of art.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter