Stamp design for Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota will be featured on a forever stamp to be issued June 2.

By Michael Baadke

The 15th stamp revealed in the United States Postal Service’s 16-stamp set honoring National Parks features Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota and pictures the Little Missouri River winding through the Badlands.

The stamp set, which will be issued June 2 during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

Photographer Q.T. Luong of San Jose, Calif., took the photograph in July 2013 in the North Unit of the park.

Plans for Theodore Roosevelt National Park were conceived not long after the nation’s 26th president died at age 60 in 1919. Years of planning began to pick up steam during the administration of Roosevelt’s fifth cousin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, but it was President Harry Truman who signed the 1947 bill creating the national park.

The park today covers more than 70,000 acres, of which almost 30,000 are designated as wilderness areas. Visitors enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding, canoeing and many other activities, and can visit the ranches where Theodore Roosevelt lived and worked during his time in North Dakota.

Since April 4, the Postal Service has been revealing one National Parks stamp design per day, and will soon reveal the final design.

The other designs revealed by the Postal Service so far honor Acadia National Park, Arches National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, Bandelier National Monument, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Grand Canyon National Park, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Haleakala National Park, Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, Mount Rainier National Park, and San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park.