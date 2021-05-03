There was no shortage of die proofs at the Royal Philatelic Society London

May 3, 2021, 10 PM

The following is a March 8 release from the Royal Philatelic Society London:

“I have never before seen so many die proofs in one go.”

So commented President Frank Walton of the Royal Philatelic Society London, when introducing to the society the display of the Dutch Antilles in the West Indies.

Presenting his display, Deo van Wijk explained that, when he was six years old, he was introduced to stamps by his father. Putting aside his stamps when he reached 15, he came back to the hobby at the age of 30. He then “went wild,” buying as many collections as he could. “I had a room full of albums and boxes to the ceiling. I was trapped. I didn’t know what I had.”

With help it was sorted, leaving a serious collection of the Netherlands and Colonies, with special emphasis on the first and third issues of the Netherlands and Curaçao, from which the display was drawn. Van Wijk gave special thanks to Frank Banke for arranging and writing up the collection.

John Jackson, giving the vote of thanks, drew particular attention to the very fine covers on display, not least those bearing the early postage dues.

