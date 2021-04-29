Producers of 'Freaks and Errors: A Rare Collection' documentary in final stage of fund-raising

Apr 29, 2021, 7 AM

The 1856 British Guiana 1¢ Magenta is known to be the most valuable stamp in the world. The folks behind an effort to get a stamp-focused documentary made wonder why.

By Colin Sallee

1. Stamp documentary is nearing its Kickstarter goal

Over the next 19 hours, some avid stamp collectors are asking for your help.

A group of stamp collectors and postage enthusiasts from Chicago have set of goal of $17,000 to help fund the production of their stamp-focused documentary.

Freaks and Errors: A Rare Collection is geared towards putting narratives and images to the culture of stamps, its hidden treasures, and its collectors.

“When we started Freaks and Errors: A Rare Collection, we set out to make a film about a quirky, little known sub-culture,” the Kickstarter page reads. “Armed with three main questions: one, do people still collect stamps? Two, why hasn't anyone ever made a documentary about this 170 year old past time? And three, why did someone just pay 10 million dollars for [the British Guiana 1¢ Magenta]?”

This documentary hopes to add a cutting-edge feel to the culture of stamps and postage that is often interpreted as bland.

As of 2:54 p.m. ET, $15,070 of the $17,000 goal had been pledged.

