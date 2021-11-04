Thoughts on holiday stamp art innovations worldwide

Nov 23, 2021, 11 AM

Austria will issue this €4.30 Reindeer Mitten stamp Dec. 11. The self-adhesive stamp is cut to shape and printed on a blend of cotton and polyester.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In the last three months of every year, postal administrations from around the world issue stamps for Christmas, Hanukkah and generic winter greetings.

A number of these new stamp issues are reported in Linn’s. As shown on page 1 of this issue, the Isle of Man’s six new Christmas stamps feature a popular character from children’s fiction, Thomas the Tank Engine.

The designs for Finland’s latest stamps for Christmas and winter greetings include an illustration of a dog catching a snowflake, among others.

The United States issued stamps showing St. Nick and another set showing otters playing in the snow.

All of this got me thinking. Is there still room for innovation in Christmas and winter stamp design?

One country that often pushes the boundaries of stamp creativity is Austria. On Dec. 11, it is issuing a €4.30 Mitten stamp that is cut to shape and printed on a blend of cotton and polyester. The mitten is light blue with white snowflakes and a red reindeer.

While this stamp is not for mass use with its high denomination, it’s still pretty cool.

So I would like to turn to Linn’s readers to send me suggestions of something new the U.S. Postal Service could do for a new Christmas issue or winter-themed issue, or even suggestions for any other country.

You can email suggestions to jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention, Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

If I receive enough responses, we might publish them in this column or on the Letters to Linn’s page in the print edition.

