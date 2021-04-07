Three-cent boost for the first-class stamp rate Aug. 29

May 28, 2021, 4 PM

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the cost of mailing first-class letters, postcards and international letters will increase Aug. 29.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

Invoking its new authority to seek higher stamp prices, the United States Postal Service proposed Friday, May 28, to boost the price of a first-class stamp by 3¢ to 58¢. The current rate is 55¢.

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, higher postage rates would become effective Aug. 29.

Postcards would jump to 40¢ from the current 36¢, and international letters would rise to $1.30 from the current $1.20 under the plan.

Metered letters would rise to 53¢ from 51¢.

Overall the prices for price-controlled products would rise by approximately 6.9 percent, the Postal Service said.

“For the past 14 years, the Postal Service has had limited pricing authority to respond to changing market realities,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a news release.

He said the proposed increases were part of his 10-year plan to rescue the federal agency from its continuing deficits.

“The Plan’s growth and efficiency initiatives, including the proposed pricing changes, together with necessary legislation, should allow the Postal Service to make investments totaling approximately $40 billion over the next 10 years to modernize and improve our infrastructure to become more efficient and service responsive,” he said.

DeJoy called the first-class increases necessary to offset the loss of first-class revenues, saying letter volume has dropped by 32 percent in the past decade and single-piece letters, which were once the agency’s largest income stream, had dropped 47 percent in the past decade.

Major mailing groups had begun attacking the higher rates well before Friday’s announcement.

They said that the higher rates would only further accelerate the volume declines that USPS has been experiencing.

In an apparent effort to rebut the mailers’ complaints, the USPS said in its rate announcement that it still will have “some of the lowest letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer a great value in shipping.”

DeJoy also said the USPS board of governors was “committed to judiciously implementing a rational pricing approach that helps us remain viable and competitive and offer reliable postal services that are among the most affordable in the world.”

DeJoy’s rescue plan depends on Congressional actions to eliminate pre-payment of health care costs for postal retirees and making Medicare the primary insurance for postal retirees.

With rate increases and Congressional actions, DeJoy has issued a 10-year plan that he says will ultimately allow the USPS to break even.

“As anticipated, the Postal Service went ahead with plans to maximize use of its rate authority to implement an unnecessary and potentially destructive rate increase,” said Michael Plunkett, president of the Association for Postal Commerce.

“Despite record postal revenues and an ongoing economic recession, the Governors of the Postal Service chose to put the interests of the agency ahead of the public,” he said.

Stephen Kearney, executive of the Alliance of Nonprofit Mailers, was also harsh.

“As much as we anticipated the full use of the new postal rate authority, it’s still shocking to see a government monopoly harming captive mailers for the sake of its profitability,” he said.

“It’s what a private sector business with a strong monopoly would do, but it’s not what I believe our public Postal Service should do,” Kearney said.

“In addition to being bad public policy, we strongly believe that the regulator granted this authority unlawfully and without properly taking into account the recent major changes that have greatly improved the outlook for USPS.”

