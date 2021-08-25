Tickets available for London 2022 stamp exhibition

Nov 18, 2021, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Tickets are available for the opening day of London 2022, the international stamp exhibition scheduled to take place Feb. 19-26, 2022, at the Business Design Centre in Islington in London, England.

The tickets are £10 (about $13.40) from the exhibition’s website. They can also be purchased at the door.

Admission will be free for all other days of London 2022. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing at 4 p.m. on the last day.

Visit the London 2022 website for updated listings of booth holders, competitive exhibits and society meetings.

