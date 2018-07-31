US Stamps
Tip of the Week: 33¢ Apples stamps
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
On Jan. 17, 2013, the United States Postal Service issued four 33¢ Apples stamps in two formats.
The regular stamps (Scott 4727-4730) were printed by lithography in sheets of 200 and sold in panes of 20. The self-adhesive stamps have gauge 11¼ by 10¾ serpentine die cuts.
The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint strip or block of four at $4 against a face value of $1.32.
The coil versions of the 33¢ Apple stamps (Scott 4731-4734) have vertical gauge 11 serpentine die cuts. The Scott Specialized U.S. catalog values a strip of four at $5, also against a face value of $1.32.
Both the strip or block of four of the pane version of the stamps and the strip of four of the coil stamps are well worth $3.30 to $4.
Currently the coil stamp strip of four is in more demand and harder to find than the pane version.
