Tip of the Week: 33¢ Apples stamps

May 3, 2021, 12 AM

The strips or blocks of four of the United States 2013 33¢ Apples stamps (Scott 4727-4730) and strips of four of the coil stamps (4731-4734) are in demand and well worth $3.30 to $4.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Jan. 17, 2013, the United States Postal Service issued four 33¢ Apples stamps in two formats.

The regular stamps (Scott 4727-4730) were printed by lithography in sheets of 200 and sold in panes of 20. The self-adhesive stamps have gauge 11¼ by 10¾ serpentine die cuts.

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint strip or block of four at $4 against a face value of $1.32.

The coil versions of the 33¢ Apple stamps (Scott 4731-4734) have vertical gauge 11 serpentine die cuts. The Scott Specialized U.S. catalog values a strip of four at $5, also against a face value of $1.32.

Both the strip or block of four of the pane version of the stamps and the strip of four of the coil stamps are well worth $3.30 to $4.

Currently the coil stamp strip of four is in more demand and harder to find than the pane version.