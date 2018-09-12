US Stamps
Tip of the week: 1901 Fast Ocean Navigation stamp
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
One of the most attractive United States ship stamps ever issued is the 10¢ Fast Ocean Navigation stamp (Scott 299) from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition issue.
The bicolor engraved stamp is a real treat for the eyes.
The design shows the rakish lines of the steamship St. Paul underway at sea with smoke billowing from its twin funnels.
The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp at $115 in unused hinged condition and $30 in used condition. A mint never-hinged example is valued at $300.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our Newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
You should be able to find the stamp at a reasonable discount from Scott catalog values in any of the three conditions.
Beware of stamps that have been regummed or have had perforations added to a straight edge. Expertization is a good idea, especially for stamps being sold as mint never-hinged. Avoid used examples with heavy cancellations.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction