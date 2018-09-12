Oct 31, 2018, 5 AM

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

One of the most attractive United States ship stamps ever issued is the 10¢ Fast Ocean Navigation stamp (Scott 299) from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition issue.

The bicolor engraved stamp is a real treat for the eyes.

The design shows the rakish lines of the steamship St. Paul underway at sea with smoke billowing from its twin funnels.

The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp at $115 in unused hinged condition and $30 in used condition. A mint never-hinged example is valued at $300.

You should be able to find the stamp at a reasonable discount from Scott catalog values in any of the three conditions.

Beware of stamps that have been regummed or have had perforations added to a straight edge. Expertization is a good idea, especially for stamps being sold as mint never-hinged. Avoid used examples with heavy cancellations.