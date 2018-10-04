Philippines’ 1935 set features local scenes, historic events

Apr 30, 2021, 6 AM

The 1935 set of 14 pictorial stamps (Philippines Scott 383-396) is arguably the most attractive set of stamps issued by the Philippines under United States administration.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Republic of the Philippines comprises more than 7,000 islands in the Western Pacific Ocean north of Indonesia. After the Spanish American War, it was administered by the United States from 1898 to 1946.

It became a commonwealth of the United States in 1935, was conquered and occupied by Japan in World War II, and gained full independence from the United States in 1946.

Arguably the most attractive Philippines’ stamps issued under U.S. administration are in the pictorial set of 14 (Scott 383-396) released Feb. 15, 1935.

We last tipped this set in the Stamp Market Tips column in the Dec. 3, 2007, issue of Linn’s.

The designs of the stamps denominated in centavos feature local scenes and historic events, such as pearl fishing and Magellan’s landing in 1521. The stamps denominated in pesos are bicolored and feature the Battle of Manila Bay and George Washington on horseback, among others.

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the set in unused hinged condition at $54.15, and in mint never-hinged condition at $74.75. The set is a good buy in unused hinged condition in the $35-to-$40 price range, and in mint never-hinged condition at $60-to-$70.

Most of the value is in the stamps with higher denominations, so pay extra attention to those when buying.