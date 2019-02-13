Tip: U.S. 1¢ Official stamps overprinted "SPECIMEN"

Feb 20, 2019, 11 AM

Special printings of United States 1¢ Official stamps overprinted "SPECIMEN," without gum as issued (Scott O1S, O10S, O15S, O25S, O35s, O47S, O57S, O72S and O83S) are a good buy at their respective 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Special printings of U.S. 1¢ Official stamps overprinted "SPECIMEN," without gum as issued (Scott O1S, O10S, O15S, O25S, O35s, O47S, O57S, O72S and O83S), are not that scarce.

Quantities from 2,195 to 10,000 of each were issued, and they are valued in the 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers from $32.50 up to $80. Examples without flaws in the grade of very fine are a good buy at Scott catalog value.

The overprints of "SPECIMEN" in block letters were done in carmine or blue ink in accordance with what would show up best over the color of the stamp.

The 1¢ Official specimen stamps of the Agriculture, Executive, Justice and State departments exist with a dot over the "I" in "SPECIMEN" (Scott O1Sc, O10Sb, O25Sc and O57Sb).

The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog values these varieties at $500 each. Sometimes you can find them mixed in with stamps with the normal overprints.

Also, keep your eyes peeled for examples with the "SEPCIMEN" overprinted spelling error. These have catalog values of $1,900 and up.

