Topical African butterfly stamp adds a valuable piece to your collection

May 3, 2021, 4 AM

Mozambique’s 1953 Butterflies and Moths stamp set (Scott 364-383) is in strong demand in mint never-hinged condition by topical collectors and is a good buy at the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value of $51.05.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Lepidoptery is a branch of entomology that studies butterflies, moths and skippers. Many people study lepidoptery as a hobby, which usually involves catching, preserving and collecting specimens.

Some lepidopterists also collect butterfly and moth topical stamps in addition to or instead of actual specimens. It is one of the most popular topical stamp specialties.

The former Portuguese colony of Mozambique is located on the southeast coast of Africa on the Indian Ocean, and separated from the island of Madagascar by the Mozambique Channel.

Mozambique gained its independence from Portugal in 1975. Its stamp-issuing policy since independence can only be described as out of control, because it has issued thousands of topical stamps in a relatively short period of time.

However, while Mozambique was still a colony, it issued a set of Butterflies and Moths stamps (Scott 364-383) May 28, 1953. The 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set at $51.05 in mint never-hinged condition, at $7.50 in used condition, and at $1 in canceled-to-order condition.

