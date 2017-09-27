When it comes to topical stamps, this 1965 Malaysian issue ranks near the top

May 4, 2021, 2 AM

The Malaysia 1965 Birds set of eight stamps (Scott 20-27) is one of the most popular bird topical sets and remains in constant demand.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The market for topical stamps remains very active. One of the most popular topical collecting areas is birds on stamps.

Malaysia is a federal constitutional monarchy in southeast Asia. Peninsular Malaysia occupies the southernmost part of the Asian continent, while East Malaysia occupies the northern part of the island of Borneo.

A former British colony, it gained independence Aug. 31, 1957. Malaysia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, home to thousands and thousands of species of plants and animals.

Malaysia issued one of the most popular and sought-after sets of bird topical stamps Sept. 9, 1965 (Scott 20-27). We previously tipped this set of eight stamps in the June 7, 2010, and Oct. 24, 2011, Stamp Market Tips columns. This is not a terribly expensive or hard-to-find set, but there is constant market demand for it.

The 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values it at $68.95 in mint never-hinged condition. It is a good buy in the $50-to-$60 price range. A set in unused hinged condition is a good buy at around $35.