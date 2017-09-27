World Stamps
When it comes to topical stamps, this 1965 Malaysian issue ranks near the top
Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The market for topical stamps remains very active. One of the most popular topical collecting areas is birds on stamps.
Malaysia is a federal constitutional monarchy in southeast Asia. Peninsular Malaysia occupies the southernmost part of the Asian continent, while East Malaysia occupies the northern part of the island of Borneo.
A former British colony, it gained independence Aug. 31, 1957. Malaysia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, home to thousands and thousands of species of plants and animals.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Malaysia issued one of the most popular and sought-after sets of bird topical stamps Sept. 9, 1965 (Scott 20-27). We previously tipped this set of eight stamps in the June 7, 2010, and Oct. 24, 2011, Stamp Market Tips columns. This is not a terribly expensive or hard-to-find set, but there is constant market demand for it.
The 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values it at $68.95 in mint never-hinged condition. It is a good buy in the $50-to-$60 price range. A set in unused hinged condition is a good buy at around $35.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction