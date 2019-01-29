Transcontinental Railroad ceremony details revealed

Mar 11, 2019, 4 PM

A three-stamp set celebrating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad will be issued with a first-day ceremony May 10 in Promontory Summit, Utah.

By Michael Baadke

The three-stamp set commemorating the transcontinental railroad will be issued May 10 with a first-day ceremony in Promontory Summit, Utah.

The 3:30 p.m. MDT event will take place at the Golden Spike National Historic Site, 6200 N. 22300th St. W.

Michael Mirides, district manager for the United States Postal Service Salt Lake City District, will serve as the dedicating official.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Visit https://usps.com/transcontinentalrailroad to register in advance of the ceremony.

The three nondenominated (55¢) forever stamps celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

“Two different stamps feature the Jupiter and the No. 119 locomotives that powered the trains carrying the officers and guests of two train companies to the Golden Spike Ceremony held when the two rail lines were joined at Promontory Summit in Utah,” according to the Postal Service.

The two train stamps appear to be horizontal commemorative size; the third stamp is smaller and depicts the golden spike that was a prominent part of the ceremony.

