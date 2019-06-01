Transcontinental Railroad, Wild and Scenic Rivers receive Scott numbers

Jun 29, 2019, 11 AM

The Wild and Scenic Rivers pane of 12 is one of a trio of new United States issues to receive Scott catalog numbers. The others are the Transcontinental Railroad and Art of Ellsworth Kelly stamps.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 Transcontinental Railroad stamps that were issued to celebrate the railroad’s 150th anniversary. Also Scott official are the Wild and Scenic Rivers pane of 12 and the 10 stamps featuring the art of Ellsworth Kelly.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5378 (55c) Transcontinental Railroad, 150th Anniv. – Jupiter Locomotive

5379 (55c) Transcontinental Railroad, 150th Anniv. – Golden Spike

5380 (55c) Transcontinental Railroad, 150th Anniv. – No. 119 Locomotive

a. Horiz. strip of 3, #5378-5380

5381 Wild and Scenic Rivers pane of 12

a. (55c) Merced River

b. (55c) Owyhee River

c. (55c) Koyukuk River

d. (55c) Niobrara River

e. (55c) Snake River

f. (55c) Flathead River

g. (55c) Missouri River

h. (55c) Skagit River

i. (55c) Deschutes River

j. (55c) Tlikakila River

k. (55c) Ontonagon River

l. (55c) Clarion River

5382 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Yellow White

5383 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Colors for a Large Wall

5384 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Blue Red Rocker

5385 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Spectrum I

5386 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – South Ferry

5387 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Blue Green

5388 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Orange Red Relief (for Delphine Seyrig)

5389 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Meschers

5390 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Red Blue

5391 (55c) Art of Ellsworth Kelly – Gaza

a. Block of 10, #5382-5391

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the July 15, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

