The Sept. 24 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Sept. 10. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Sept. 8. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Trial color plate proofs of the 1861 1¢ issue

In 1972, Falk Finkelburg was gracious enough to share with Essays and Proofs columnist James E. Lee his list of the colors associated with each of the three patents for the 1861 1¢ trial color plate proofs listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

All three of the patents were tried by the National Bank Note Co. using the 1861 1¢ issue stamp with production plate number 27. It is not known if National Bank Note Co. had acquired each of these patents or was licensed to experiment with them. This column explains the nature of the three patents and how to identify the colors associated with them.

Varieties are plentiful on 1901 Antioquia stamp set

Antioquia is one of the Colombian states that issued stamps from 1868 to 1904. This was possible because the Colombian constitution did not reserve the right of providing mail service to the national government. Antioquia provided a mail service across the state and issued 167 postage stamps over a period of 36 years. If you want to collect a “dead” country, Antioquia is a good candidate. Thomas P. Myers has all the details in this issue.

Reviewing a dirt cheap foreign stamp buy

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews “100 different foreign for $2” from Merritt (Illinois).

