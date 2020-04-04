May 2, 2020, 9 AM

The Maine Statehood stamp issued March 15 is one of three recently issued United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for three stamps: the Maine Statehood stamp issued March 15 in celebration of Maine’s bicentennial, and the Contemporary Boutonniere and Garden Corsage stamps issued April 2 for use on mailings for weddings.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5456 (55c) Maine Statehood Bicentenary

5457 (55c) Contemporary Boutonniere

5458 (70c) Garden Corsage

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the May 18 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

