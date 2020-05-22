Trump says no to USPS funding

Aug 13, 2020, 12 PM

President Donald Trump is opposing any emergency funding for the cash-strapped United States Postal Service.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

President Donald Trump signaled during an Aug. 11 briefing that he is opposing any emergency funding for the cash-strapped United States Postal Service.

The president, who has long been critical of the mail service, made clear his opposition to Democratic efforts to help the financially strained USPS.

The president told reporters that he rejects Democratic calls for $25 billion in emergency funding and a $3.5 billion request for election mail funding.

The larger sum would fund a national mail-in election this Nov. 3, something the president believes could lead to “the greatest rigged election in history.”

“They’re not going to get the $3.5 billion,” Trump told reporters.

“Therefore, they can’t do the universal mail-in vote,” he said.

“It’s very simple. How are they going to do it if they don’t have the money to do it?”

Democrats in the House of Representatives have been pressing to include the USPS in a second spending measure that would help groups hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few House lawmakers have called for the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump financial supporter, and have condemned cost-saving steps he has initiated, saying his actions are slowing the mail.

