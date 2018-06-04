Trump continues to stir the pot with the USPS: Week’s Most Read

May 3, 2021, 12 AM

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. New Scott numbers for Air Mail Centenary, Peace Rose stamps: These new Scott catalog numbers were assigned to U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month.

4. World War I forever stamp to be issued at Kansas City, Mo. museum: The United States Turning the Tide stamp will be issued at the National World War I Museum and Memorial July 27.

3. U.S. and Cuba resume regular mail service after test period ended: Direct mail service to Cuba had been blocked for more than 50 years, part of a United States embargo on the communist nation.

2. Meet the stamp collecting side of astronaut Sally Ride: A quick glance at some of the pages of Ride’s stamp collection reveals a passion for Olympics and space.

1. President Trump’s meetings with postmaster general stir further debate: The latest news from President Donald Trump’s war on Amazon’s discounted mail contract with the United States Postal Service is bad news for Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter