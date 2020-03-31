Tulip and Heart stamp is in short supply

Nov 19, 2020, 9 AM

The 2015 United States nondenominated Tulip and Heart second-ounce rate forever stamp (Scott 5002) is in short supply and great demand. Sell now for a handsome profit.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Collectors should be aware of how factors outside of the stamp market sometimes affect supply, demand and pricing for U.S. postage stamps. Sometimes collectors find themselves competing with noncollectors for specific stamp issues.

A good example is the nondenominated Tulip and Heart second-ounce rate forever stamp (Scott 5002) issued June 1, 2015.

The engraved self-adhesive stamp was produced in sheets of 240 divided into 12 panes of 20 for distribution and sale.

The stamp was designed by Jeanne Greco and printed by Banknote Corp. of America for Sennett Security Products. It has gauge 11 serpentine die cuts.

This stamp was sold for 71¢ at the time of issue. The present postage value is 70¢ but is due to increase to 75¢ in January. The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint single at $1.50 and a mint pane of 20 at $30.

Dealers are happy to pay full Scott catalog value for a mint pane, but it is virtually impossible to find even one, let alone multiple panes. The wedding-planning business has sucked the market dry for use on wedding invitations.

If you hold this issue in quantity, you could sell it now for a handsome profit.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter