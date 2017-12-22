Why is the usage of this 20th century Christmas seal odd?

May 2, 2021, 6 PM

Why not add a little touch of Christmas to business correspondence as was done on this letter from 1912? There is no rule against affixing Christmas seals to letters and it furthered the work of the seal sponsors; yet it is an unusual usage.

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

You can find letters and postcards from the early 1900s on which Christmas seals have been pasted. Not so often do you find seals on documents such as the 1912 business letter shown here.

There is no reason why seals could not be used in this way because they were issued to raise funds and inform the population about the need to fight tuberculosis.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Christmas seals could be placed anywhere. However, as they resembled postage stamps, it was natural that people gravitated to placing them on mail.

The seal is the 1912 design, and it is tied to the letter by a receiving handstamp dated Dec. 26.

While this letter with a seal is nothing spectacular, it is definitely unusual.