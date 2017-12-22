US Stamps
Why is the usage of this 20th century Christmas seal odd?
U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner
You can find letters and postcards from the early 1900s on which Christmas seals have been pasted. Not so often do you find seals on documents such as the 1912 business letter shown here.
There is no reason why seals could not be used in this way because they were issued to raise funds and inform the population about the need to fight tuberculosis.
Christmas seals could be placed anywhere. However, as they resembled postage stamps, it was natural that people gravitated to placing them on mail.
The seal is the 1912 design, and it is tied to the letter by a receiving handstamp dated Dec. 26.
While this letter with a seal is nothing spectacular, it is definitely unusual.
