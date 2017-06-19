Surplus of $2 Jenny Inverts available, APS donates 500,000 stamps: Week’s Most Read

Apr 27, 2021, 11 AM

In our top post of the week, the main Los Angeles Post Office has more than 300 sealed panes of the U.S. 2013 $2 Jenny Invert stamp for sale. The retail manager at the post office alerted Linn’s about the supply via a post on Linns.com.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Check out these clever look-alike U.S. stamps of an earlier era: If there were a prize for the best imitation of a U.S. stamp, a contender would be the example on the 1908 cover from the Royal Typewriter Co. in New York.

4. APS donates half a million stamps; Regency-Superior demise causes heartache: Hearing that half a million stamps are being given to students who destroy many of them can strike horror in the hearts of stamp collectors.

3. Memorable works of artist Andrew Wyeth grace set of 12 United States stamps: A new set of United States stamps pays tribute to one of America’s most highly regarded 20th-century artists, Andrew Wyeth.

2. Ten of Disney’s finest villains on new U.S. set: A new set of 10 Disney forever stamps featuring villains from animated films will be issued in a pane of 20 July 15 in Anaheim, Calif.

1. Looking for $2 Jenny Invert panes? A post office in Los Angeles has several hundred: Brenda Coronado, retail manager at the main Los Angeles post office, said via a post on Linns.com that she had more than 300 sealed panes in stock.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter