Two members of Congress hope to serve on USPS board of governors

Nov 3, 2022, 11 AM

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

Two Democratic members of the United States House of Representatives who will depart Congress in December are seeking appointments to the U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., are hoping to replace two appointees of former President Donald Trump whose terms expire Dec. 8.

Government Executive, a Washington, D.C., publication that first reported the moves Oct. 27, said both lawmakers have contacted postal unions and management associations seeking support for their efforts to join the Postal Service board.

The White House has not commented on the proposed appointments which require Senate confirmation and could become controversial.

As chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Maloney played a key role in pressing for postal legislation.

She has been a strong critic of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and has pressed the Biden administration to demand that the new postal delivery truck fleet be all-electric.

A member of the House since 2013, Maloney lost a bid for reelection in an August primary race with Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

A spokesperson for Maloney told Government Executive, “The congresswoman is exploring many options as to how she can best continue serving New York City and the nation as she determines her next steps post-Congress.”

“While she is not ready to make any official announcements on what those next steps may be, she is going to build upon her prolific career as a public servant to continue helping New Yorkers,” the spokesperson said.

Lawrence is a former 30-year postal worker who told Government Executive she has “never wavered in my commitment to the Postal Service.”

She is retiring after four terms in the House.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Lawrence told Linn’s her post-Congress plans are not set but noted her previous service as a postal employee.

The terms of two Trump appointees to the board of governors, Lee Moak and Bill Zollars, are expiring, giving President Joe Biden the chance to place two more governors on a board that was entirely composed of people picked by his predecessor when Democrats won the White House in 2020.

Board members are allowed to serve an extra year or until their successor is confirmed by the Senate.

Postal board appointments are often paired, with one representative of the Democratic Party and one of the Republican Party going before the Senate at the same time.

Federal law requires that the board of governors be bipartisan, with no more than five members of the same party.

