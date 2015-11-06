Two stamps from Monaco honor Princess Charlene

Nov 6, 2015, 6 AM

An engraved portrait of Princess Charlene is featured on this Monaco stamp to be issued Dec. 3.

Monaco’s Office des Timbres will issue an engraved stamp featuring Princess Charlene Dec. 3.

Designed by Stefanie Van Zyl and engraved by Elsa Catelin, the €1.60 stamp will show a portrait of the princess with a bouquet of proteas, the national flower of South Africa in the background. Charlene was born in Rhodesia, but moved with her family to South Africa when she was 11.

Also on Dec. 3, Monaco will issue a €0.68 stamp picturing a rose named after the princess. Monaco’s Office des Timbres describes this rose created by Meilland International, “The luxuriant rose blooms with a beautiful display of pastel shades, and its pale pink flowers, with their delicately sweet scent, each have around 68 petals.”