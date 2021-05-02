Postal Updates
U.S. Mint retreats from plan to end mail orders for coins, medals in 2016
By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent
The United States Mint has retreated from its plans to end all mail-order sales of coins and medals next year.
In a “revised note to editors” sent via email December 17, Adam Stump, a deputy Mint director, said:
“The United States Mint is currently analyzing a policy change to discontinue the distribution of mail order forms in 2016.”
“Although the next mailing of U.S. Mint product brochures scheduled for January will highlight the online and phone ordering process, mail orders will continue to be accepted as usual,” Stump said.
The surprise announcement came two days after the Mint said it was going to stop accepting mail orders for its coins and medals after Sept. 30, 2016.
Customers were told orders after that date must be made by telephone, the Internet or at Mint sales counters.
Stump did not elaborate on the reason for the sudden reversal.
