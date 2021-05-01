U.S. Postal Service proposes cap on semipostal sales

May 1, 2021, 5 AM

The U.S. Postal Service has published new rules designed to place a cap on the number of semipostal stamps being sold at the same time.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

In a Jan. 22 notice in the Federal Register, the USPS took note that Congress has enacted legislation extending sales of the nation’s first semipostal stamp, the Breast Cancer Research stamp, until Dec. 31, 2019.

The notice drew a distinction between congressionally directed semipostals and ones approved by the Postal Service.

It called those “discretionary” stamps and noted that the USPS intends to sell only one such semipostal at a time.

Previous postal regulations called for sale of a single semipostal at a time, but did not distinguish between ones authorized by Congress and those approved by postal officials.

The notice said the Postal Service will accept comments on the proposal until Feb. 22.

