Postal Updates
U.S. Postal Service website eclipsed $1 billion in sales in 2015
By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent
The United States Postal Service is bragging about its 15-year-old customer-service website.
The site passed $1 billion in sales during the fiscal 2015 year, more than the combined sales of post offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas.
A Dec. 8 news release called that “a major milestone” for the website.
“USPS.com can provide virtually any service offered at a brick-and-mortar Post Office,” the release noted.
Postal executives have been pushing for increased online sales for years, citing studies that show the overhead costs of such sales are much lower than those incurred at post offices.
Calling the website the “Post Office that never closes,” the release noted that customers can immediately be “at the front of the line” when they use the site.
Among the services the website offers are stamp sales, shipping supplies, package pickup scheduling, tracking packages, printing postage for packages, holding mail deliveries, calculating postage, and forwarding mail, the release said.
