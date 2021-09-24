U.N. Expo 2021 show postponed until 2022

Sep 30, 2021, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The U.N. Expo 2021 show that was to take place Oct. 29-30 at the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa., has been postponed until sometime in 2022.

Scott D. English, executive director of the American Philatelic Society, told Linn’s Stamp News Sept. 30 that a proposed new date for the show had not been announced by United Nations Philatelists, Inc., a co-sponsor of the show along with the APS.

“I can confirm [the show] is postponed and we’re working to hold the show in 2022,” English said.

