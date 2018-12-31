U.N. Hello Kitty stamps delayed until Nov. 7

May 16, 2019, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The United Nations Postal Administration has rescheduled the release of its Hello Kitty stamps to Nov. 7.

As reported in the Jan. 14 Linn’s, the Hello Kitty stamps originally were scheduled to be issued May 2 in a pane of 10 $1.15 stamps and se-tenant labels. The UNPA has also reported that the format of this stamp issue will be changed.

