World Stamps
U.N. Hello Kitty stamps delayed until Nov. 7
By Linn’s Staff
The United Nations Postal Administration has rescheduled the release of its Hello Kitty stamps to Nov. 7.
As reported in the Jan. 14 Linn’s, the Hello Kitty stamps originally were scheduled to be issued May 2 in a pane of 10 $1.15 stamps and se-tenant labels. The UNPA has also reported that the format of this stamp issue will be changed.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction