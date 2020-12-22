U.N. stamp pane celebrates the Year of the Ox

Jan 22, 2021, 8 AM

The United Nations Postal Administration celebrates the Year of the Ox with this pane of 10 stamps and 10 labels issued Jan. 22.

By Denise McCarty

The United Nations Postal Administration welcomes the Year of the Ox on a pane of 10 $1.20 stamps and labels issued Jan. 22. The stamps are for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

The Year of the Ox will officially begin Feb. 12 and end Jan. 30, 2022.

This is the 12th pane in the UNPA’s Lunar New Year stamp series, completing the zodiac cycle. The series started May 1, 2010, with a pane of 10 44¢ stamps and 10 labels for the Year of the Monkey.

All stamps in the series depict the U.N. emblem in blue or purple on a white background and include a year date. The labels and background designs of the panes have shown the animals of the Chinese zodiac.

On the new Year of the Ox stamp, the U.N. emblem is blue with the “2021” year date in the upper right corner.

The label features an illustration by Chinese artist and stamp designer Wang Huming of calligraphy representing the Year of the Ox and a symbolic ox.

An enlarged image of the symbolic ox is included in the selvage to the left of the 10 stamps and labels. Inscribed in English in the selvage is “Chinese Lunar Calendar” and “Celebrating The Year Of The Ox 2021” at the top, and text crediting the artist reading upward from the lower right.

The labels on the pane also can be personalized, according to the UNPA.

The UNPA reports that recent zodiac years of the ox sign are 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 and 2009 adding that “People born in the year of the Ox are known for diligence, dependability, strength and determination and having an honest nature. Having great patience and a desire to make progress, Oxen can achieve their goals by consistent effort. They are not much influenced by others or the environment but persist in doing things according to their ideals and capabilities.”

For ordering information, visit the UNPA website; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.

