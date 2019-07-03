US Stamps
U.S. 1888 30¢ orange brown Alexander Hamilton stamp is affordable
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The popularity of the Hamilton: an American Musical stage production has brought renewed interest in the life of Alexander Hamilton. A Founding Father and the first Secretary of the Treasury, he was fatally wounded during a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr on July 11, 1804. Hamilton died the next day.
He was first commemorated on a 30¢ black stamp with “H” grill issued in April 1870 (Scott 143). That Alexander Hamilton stamp has a 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $20,000 in unused original gum condition.
A more affordable stamp with the same design is the 1888 30¢ orange brown (Scott 217). The Scott catalog values that stamp in unused original gum condition at $250 and in used condition at $90.
Examples of the 1888 stamp without faults and in very fine grade are a good buy at Scott catalog value. An example in fine-very fine grade and unused original gum condition is a good buy in the $150-to-$175 price range.
If you are looking for a space filler, prices for used examples in lesser grades and with less attractive cancels fall off steeply.
