U.S. 1888 30¢ orange brown Alexander Hamilton stamp is affordable

Aug 29, 2019, 11 AM

The United States 1888 30¢ orange brown Alexander Hamilton stamp (Scott 217) is a good buy in unused original gum condition and very fine grade at full 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The popularity of the Hamilton: an American Musical stage production has brought renewed interest in the life of Alexander Hamilton. A Founding Father and the first Secretary of the Treasury, he was fatally wounded during a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr on July 11, 1804. Hamilton died the next day.

He was first commemorated on a 30¢ black stamp with “H” grill issued in April 1870 (Scott 143). That Alexander Hamilton stamp has a 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $20,000 in unused original gum condition.

A more affordable stamp with the same design is the 1888 30¢ orange brown (Scott 217). The Scott catalog values that stamp in unused original gum condition at $250 and in used condition at $90.

Examples of the 1888 stamp without faults and in very fine grade are a good buy at Scott catalog value. An example in fine-very fine grade and unused original gum condition is a good buy in the $150-to-$175 price range.

If you are looking for a space filler, prices for used examples in lesser grades and with less attractive cancels fall off steeply.

