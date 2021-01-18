US Stamps
U.S. Birds of Prey pane of 20 is in demand
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
On Jan. 20, 2012, the United States Postal Service issued five 85¢ Birds of Prey self-adhesive stamps in panes of 20 (Scott 4608-4612). The stamps paid the rate for a first-class letter weighing up to 3 ounces.
This set of stamps is popular with bird topical collectors. The birds depicted are the northern goshawk, peregrine falcon, golden eagle, osprey and northern harrier.
The stamps were designed by Howard E. Paine and printed by Ashton-Potter (USA) Ltd. They have gauge 11¼ by 10¾ serpentine die cuts and phosphorescent tagging.
The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane of 20 at $35 against a face value of $17.
The mint pane of 20 is in demand and selling in the $30 to $35 price range.
