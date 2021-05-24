U.S., Canada, worldwide in June 11-12 Bennett auction

Jun 3, 2021, 8 AM

The June 11-12 Matthew Bennett auction will offer numerous choice United States stamps and covers, including this advertising postcard franked with the scarce 1922 1¢ green George Washington stamp produced from rotary press sheet waste. The card was mailed Aug. 18, 1923, from Philadelphia, Pa., to Salem, N.J.

By Charles Snee

Matthew Bennett International will offer more than 600 lots of United States, Canada and worldwide stamps and postal history June 11-12 via the Stamp Auction Network online platform.

The Friday session on June 11 begins at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and opens with 16 lots of U.S. postal history.

One of the more desirable covers is an advertising postcard franked with the scarce 1922 1¢ green George Washington stamp produced from rotary press sheet waste (Scott 544).

A clear Aug. 18, 1923, Philadelphia, Pa., slogan cancel neatly ties the stamp to the card, which is addressed to the Salem Glass Works in Salem, N.J.

Bennett describes the stamp as a “choice example” and notes that the postcard comes with expertizing certificates from the Philatelic Foundation issued in 1978 and 2014.

Scott 544 is valued used on cover at $5,500 in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers. This value is italicized to indicate that little market data was available to the Scott editors.

Bennett lists this postcard franked with Scott 544 at the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog value.

Among the rarities in the June 12 session, which starts at 10 a.m., is a used pair of Canada’s iconic 1851 12-penny Black Queen Victoria on laid paper (Scott 3).

The pair has ample to large margins and bears concentric ring cancels. Three expertizing certificates have been issued for the pair. The Philatelic Foundation examined the pair in 1961 and 1984, and the Vincent Graves Greene Philatelic Research Foundation in 2015.

Bennett lists this 1851 12d Queen Victoria pair at $270,000, which is double the $135,000 value for a used single in the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940.

Bennett has prepared a single auction catalog for its June 11-12 sale. The catalog is available for download.

For additional information, contact Matthew Bennett International, 221 Columbus Ave., Suite 203, Boston, MA 02116.

