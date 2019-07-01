U.S., Confederate States highlight July 23-25 Siegel auction

Jul 8, 2019, 8 AM

This rare used joint line pair of the 1916 carmine Washington type II is from the James Depew collection. It is being offered in the July 23-25 Siegel auction.

By Michael Baadke

The Robert A. Siegel auction scheduled for July 23-25 offers material from the United States and the Confederate States, as well as essays, proofs and specimens; back of the book including revenues and U.S. possessions; plus collections and accumulations.

Siegel highlights five different collections contributing to this sale: the Scott Newman collection of gem-quality U.S. stamps, the James Depew collection of coils and 20th-century imperforates; the Robert Hinrichs collection of choice stamps and plate number singles; the Gary M. Roush collection of United States and Confederate States; and carriers, locals and independent mails from the Daniel J. Ryterband collection.

The auction’s first session includes a number of unused and used examples of the 1847 issue, the first federal postage stamps of the United States.

A used strip of three of the 10¢ black George Washington (Scott 2) is struck with “vivid red grid cancels,” showing margins that range from large at left to in at the bottom. Accompanied by a 2007 Philatelic Foundation certificate, the strip is listed with the 2019 Scott catalog value of $10,000. The catalog gives that figure in italics, indicating an item that can be difficult to value accurately.

A 20th-century rarity from the Depew estate highlights the auction’s third session on Wednesday morning: It’s the 1916 2¢ carmine George Washington type II horizontal coil (Scott 491) as a used joint line pair.

The example in the Siegel sale is lightly struck with a duplex cancel. The Siegel census of used joint line pairs of the type II horizontal coil counts only 12 known, including one in a strip of three and another in a strip of five. The Scott catalog values the used line pair at $20,000 in italics.

The pair on offer has a small corner crease at top right on the stamp at right, Siegel notes.

The Siegel auction catalogs can be viewed online, with online bidding options available.

Additional information is also available at the website, or contact Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, 6 W. 48th St., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10036.

